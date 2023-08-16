Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Lifted by Zacks Research

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $8.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.23. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $35.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2023 earnings at $8.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $47.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Shares of BLK opened at $672.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $706.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.41%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $8,328,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

