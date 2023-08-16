Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Raised by Analyst

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Duolingo in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.46). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

DUOL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $168.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,070,117.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $15,160,920. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

