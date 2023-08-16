Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Raised by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQR opened at $64.01 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

