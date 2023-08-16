Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

