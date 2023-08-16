Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Lowered by HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of RANI opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 79,256 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 114.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

