Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCNFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:WCN opened at C$186.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$185.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$169.72 and a 12-month high of C$196.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 30.75%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

