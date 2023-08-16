Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Increased by Analyst

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.

GRN opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.12.

About Greenlane Renewables

Greenlane Renewables ( TSE:GRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

