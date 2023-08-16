Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) Increased by Analyst

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share.
Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 4.2 %
GRN opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. Greenlane Renewables has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.12.
About Greenlane Renewables
Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Greenlane Renewables
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- These 2 Powersports Stocks Can Rev Up Your Portfolio
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.