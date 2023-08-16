Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicell in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Omnicell’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

OMCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.38, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 92.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 180.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Omnicell by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 140.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

