Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.66. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GTN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.62 on Monday. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,705,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 201,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after purchasing an additional 966,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $39,295.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $63,544. Corporate insiders own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.