QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Shares Down 3.6%

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 18,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 30,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.19.
QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, platinum, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Irgon Lithium Mine property that consists of 22 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 11,325 acres located in Manitoba, Canada.
