QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,914 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $79,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. 2,542,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,116,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

