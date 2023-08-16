QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,241. The company has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $152.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

