QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,855 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 5.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $98,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,555,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,122,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

