Quantum Trading 86.8% Higher Over Last Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Quantum has a market cap of $240.59 and $2.71 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 86.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00018437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013979 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,079.73 or 1.00023460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000043 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.