QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $428.72 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $428.72 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013982 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,064.35 or 1.00040847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137318 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $345.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.