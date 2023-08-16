Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million.

Quest Resource Stock Up 10.6 %

QRHC stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Resource

In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Wade Johnston bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 331,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.