Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. Quest Resource had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million.
Quest Resource Stock Up 10.6 %
QRHC stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.
Insider Transactions at Quest Resource
In other news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $36,035.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,236.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Wade Johnston bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Resource
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Quest Resource Company Profile
Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.
