Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Qurate Retail worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $29,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Qurate Retail from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,611. The firm has a market cap of $369.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

About Qurate Retail

(Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.