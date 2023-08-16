Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Up 9.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.43. 422,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,796,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Specifically, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,840.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Rackspace Technology Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The company has a market cap of $524.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at about $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

