RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $736.35 and last traded at $736.35. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.57.
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $714.33 and a 200-day moving average of $687.91.
About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.
