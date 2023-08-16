Reach (LON:RCH) Trading Up 3.6%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.70 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.96). Approximately 773,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 920,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.35 ($0.93).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($0.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.04. The company has a market capitalization of £241.31 million, a PE ratio of 447.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

Reach Company Profile

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including Mirror, Express, Daily Star, Daily Record, Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo, Irish Star, OK! magazine, WalesOnline, MyLondon, and Curiously, as well as HullLive, edinburghlive, LeicestershireLive, CorkBeo, ChronicleLive, ECHO, TeessideLive, AberdeenLive, Devon Live, YorkshireLive, football.london, BirminghamLive, new, BristolLive, and Belfastlive.

Further Reading

