Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Aug 23 Dividend of $0.26

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) declared a aug 23 dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

O opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of O. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 8.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 2,969.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Realty Income by 65.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

