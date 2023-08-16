Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RTX (RTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RTX (NYSE: RTX) recently:

7/31/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.50 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

7/26/2023 – RTX had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00.

7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00.

7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $100.00.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RTX

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

