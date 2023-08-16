Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RTX (RTX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RTX (NYSE: RTX) recently:
- 7/31/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/27/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.50 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.
- 7/26/2023 – RTX had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.
- 7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $105.00.
- 7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $117.00 to $110.00.
- 7/26/2023 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $100.00.
RTX Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,222,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.
RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.
