Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.75. 2,185,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,120,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,283,166.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,540,747 shares in the company, valued at $66,283,166.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $25,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 424,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,173 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,747. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.