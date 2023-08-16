Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $492.12

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 492.12 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 503.78 ($6.39). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 496.20 ($6.29), with a volume of 160,355 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently commented on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 370 ($4.69) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.25) to GBX 643 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.61) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.50 ($6.98).
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
