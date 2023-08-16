Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $818.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $888.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $873.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $805.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $747.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $572.22 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after buying an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after purchasing an additional 251,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,990,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,586,140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,326,000 after purchasing an additional 803,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

