Reik & CO. LLC Has $763,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Reik & CO. LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,766,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,265,047. The stock has a market cap of $200.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

