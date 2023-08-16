Reik & CO. LLC Invests $217,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $561.11. 640,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,867. The company has a market cap of $248.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.