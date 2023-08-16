Reik & CO. LLC Sells 257 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %
PEP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.14. 918,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
