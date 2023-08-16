Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 604.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,108 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $17,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,051,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.94. The stock had a trading volume of 53,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.71.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

