Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $615.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 841.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 423,598 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

