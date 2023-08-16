Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

AQN stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of C$8.70 and a 12-month high of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -633.33%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

