Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.32) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 5,419.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $55.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,614,654.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $470,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $16,614,654.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,965 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

