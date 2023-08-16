Research Analysts Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.87. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.26 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$136.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.14.

goeasy Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at C$131.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76, a current ratio of 34.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$112.45. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.