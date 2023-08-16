Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.21). The consensus estimate for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.91) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $8.47 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

