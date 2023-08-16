Research Analysts Set Expectations for goeasy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $13.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.02. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $13.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$150.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$153.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$156.14.

goeasy Stock Down 1.5 %

GSY opened at C$131.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.76, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 34.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$112.45. goeasy has a one year low of C$87.00 and a one year high of C$142.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.