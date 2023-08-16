Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IAC (NASDAQ: IAC):

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00.

IAC Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.83. 467,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,642. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth $696,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.