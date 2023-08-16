Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.75), with a volume of 225922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

Residential Secure Income Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76. The company has a market cap of £109.24 million, a PE ratio of 842.86 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 67.30.

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

