Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $15,850.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017685 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013892 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,189.98 or 1.00010564 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00159653 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,072.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

