Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Riskified stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 430,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,649. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.20. Riskified has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 million. Research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Riskified by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Riskified by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Riskified by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

