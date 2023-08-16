Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Trading Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Riskified traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.55. 88,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 405,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.20.
Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
