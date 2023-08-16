Robert W. Eddy Sells 300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $21,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,749.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 1,321,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $89,816,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

