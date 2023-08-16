Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Up 5.6%

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.21). 43,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 9,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.14).

Robinson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.91 million, a PE ratio of 678.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.10.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

