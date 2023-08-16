Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.75.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Roche in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Roche during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,048,331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Roche by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

