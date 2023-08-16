Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.91.
RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,526,000 after buying an additional 3,634,166 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,615,000 after buying an additional 1,377,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 932,306 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RKLB opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Lab USA has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
