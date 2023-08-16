Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 1.6 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $42,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 709,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,551.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 11,100 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $63,381.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 621,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,735.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,043 shares of company stock valued at $459,600. Insiders own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

