Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 317,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,250. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $136,946,853. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

