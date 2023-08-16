Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Issues Earnings Results

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.
Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of ROIV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 317,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,250. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 199,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $136,946,853. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
