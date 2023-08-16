Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $435,857.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,770,961 shares of company stock worth $136,946,853. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $11,993,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

