Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 71.46% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,919.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 43,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $435,857.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,919.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $136,946,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

