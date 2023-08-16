Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $19.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paysafe

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $889.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paysafe by 646.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,448,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,120,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,833,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,579,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paysafe

(Get Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.