Runway Growth Finance Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Runway Growth Finance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $12.89 on Monday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.